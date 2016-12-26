One dead, 7 injured in auto crash

Related News

An auto crash along Abeokuta-Lagos expressway on Monday claimed one life and left seven other persons, including a baby, seriously injured.

The spokesman of Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps, TRACE, Tunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the accident to PREMIUM TIMES, said a Volkswagen car with registration number AGL 129DU rammed into a stationary truck.

He said the crash occurred in front of Guaranty Trust Bank, Jakatabu area of Ewekoro, in Ewekoro Local Government Area of the state.

Mr. Akinbiyi added that the truck was parked beside the road in front of the bank when the car rammed into it.

The corps spokesman said the accident claimed life of a male occupant of the car, while three male and three females as well as a baby were injured.

He said the corpse had been deposited in the morgue, while the injured were currently on admission at the General Hospital, Ifo.

“Both accidented vehicles have been deposited at Itori Police station,” Mr. Akinbiyi added.