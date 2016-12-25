Fraudsters arrested while trying to sell governor’s house

amosun-palatial-home

The police have arrested some suspected fraudsters while attempting to sell a private property belonging to  Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, in Abeokuta.

The building is still under construction in the Government Reservation Area, Ibara in the state capital, Abeokuta.

The palatial home into which Mr. Amosun is said to be planning to move after his tenure, is an object of attraction for residents and passersby in the area‎.

According to PREMIUM TIMES findings, the fraudsters had been baiting mostly foreigners with fake documents, some of whom they had even taken on inspection of the property.

However, nemesis caught up with the fraudsters when security operatives said to have been on their trail for a while finally arrested them.

The State Police Commissioner, Ahmed Ilyasu, confirmed the arrests but told our correspondent to wait for official “update”.

