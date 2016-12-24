Court dismisses assault, impersonation suit against retired magistrate

Related News

A Magistrate Court in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, has dismissed a case of impersonation and assault against a retired magistrate, Elizabeth Ajibola, following the withdrawal of the case by the prosecutor.

The police had earlier in a suit number MA/605c/2013 charged the 51-year-old woman to court on a six count charge including impersonation. She was charged alongside her house help, Stephen Yakubu (27)‎ for allegedly assaulting tenants at Government Reservation Area, Ibara, Abeokuta.

The duo, residents of Arobodun Street, Ikeja, Lagos State, were ‎alleged to have on October 1, 2013, stormed the home of the complainants in Abeokuta to forcefully eject some tenants and in the process destroyed property and threw away the belongings of the victims.

However, the prosecutor, Ogun State Police Command, in the course of the trial made a detour, writing a letter of withdrawal of the case to the court.

The police established that the woman is a retired magistrate, contrary to allegation of impersonation.

The letter addressed to the Chief Magistrate of the Court with reference number AB:5310/OGS/X/VOL 17/144 and signed by Aminu Alhassan, Assistant Commissioner of Police (‘D’ Department CID) appealed for the withdrawal of the case.

The letter reads, “I am directed by the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State Police Command to refer to the above mentioned case, which is pending before your lordship, and to request that the case be withdrawn in view of the fact that the complainant in the case has been advised by the Commissioner of Police to take civil action against the accused person and had since adhered.

“It would be appreciated if the request is favourably granted’.”

The trial judge, A.O Araba, in his ruling dismissed the case.