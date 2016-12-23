Lassa Fever: 396 people under surveillance in Ogun

Related News

The Ogun State Government on Friday said 396 persons who had contact with an Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, who died of lassa fever, had been traced and place under surveillance.

‎The Commissioner for Health Babtunde Ipaye, made the disclosure, explaining that the step became necessary in case they develop symptoms of the disease.

Mr. Ipaye said that the primary contacts are majorly members of the late victim’s family, while the secondary contacts are the victim’s co-workers in the hospital particularly those in her department.

“All the 396 contacts have not shown any abnormal symptoms or signs of Lassa fever, their temperature is under control and we have stationed our monitoring officer with each of the contacts to continue monitoring throughout a specific period in line with the World Health Organisation standard,” he said.

While urging members of the public not to panic, the commissioner assured that government was on top of the situation. He, however, advised the people to cultivate high level of hygiene and keep their food away from rats, the major vector of the disease.

Mr. Ipaye also advised members of the public to report any case of malaria symptoms that may have exceeded three days to the nearest general hospital, the Ministry of Health, Abeokuta or call provided dedicated lines.