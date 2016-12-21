Fayose signs N94 billion budget into law

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose
Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose

Gov. Ayo Fayose of Ekiti on Wednesday signed the State’s 2017 budget of N94 billion into law.

Mr. Fayose said the harmonious relationship between the executive ‎and legislative arms of government enhanced the speedy passage of the budget.

He commended the lawmakers and the people of the state for their‎ support.

“We are one of the four states whose budgets have been passed into law before the end of the year which is a sign of efficiency in governance.

“It is a budget of the people, to give the best to our people and I deliberately made it to be so because of my love for them,” he said.

According to him, copies of the budget would be printed and also put on the Internet‎.

Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Kola Oluwawole, said the accelerated passage was as a result of the harmonious relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.

He commended the governor for what he called the giant strides recorded by his administration in spite the paucity of funds He promised the continued support and cooperation of the assembly members to the governor in the years ahead.

(NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:Dr Dan,Suggest 5 Ways to Satisfy Your system and Last up 25Min In Bed When Having Sex, Click Here...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.