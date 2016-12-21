Again, Osun offers free train ride for Christmas, New Year

Related News

To lessen the financial burden of transportation during the yuletide, the Osun State Government has offered to provide free Christmas and New Year train services for its citizens‎ who would want to return home to celebrate with their relatives.

The Osun government is extending the welfare gesture to residents despite financial hardship faced by different governments of the federation.

According to government, the free train ride is in line with the Rauf Aregbesola administration’s tradition of facilitating convenient movement of its citizen in and out of the state during festive seasons.

A statement from the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Co-operatives and Empowerment enjoined indigenes of Osun to maximise the opportunity of the free train ride during the festive period.

According to the statement, “The train would, by 11.00 a.m. on Saturday the 24th of December 2016, convey people from Lagos to Osogbo. The return journey to Lagos from Osogbo will be Tuesday the 27th of December by 11 a.m.

“The train will also resume the services of conveying people from Lagos to Osogbo for the New year celebration by 11 a.m. Saturday December 31st 2016 and by same 11 a.m. Monday 2nd of January 2017 return to Lagos from Osogbo,” the statement read.