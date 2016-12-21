I killed my mum for asking for sex with me – Man

Related News

A 33-year-old man, Segun Ogunlusi, on Tuesday claimed that he killed his 60-year-old mother for asking for sex with him.

The suspect was arrested by the police following a report by his sister that their mother was missing.

The body was later found in a soak-away in their home, at 16 Oketunde Street, Ogijo in Sagamu local government area of Ogun State‎.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the victim to death.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES at the Eleweran Police headquarters, Abeokuta, Mr. Ogunlusi said he committed the crime because the deceased allegedly pestered him for sex.

“She had been on my neck that I should have sex with her, and I see such request as an abomination, so I decided to kill her”, Mr. Ogunlusi said.

He narrated that he used a kitchen knife to kill the woman, burnt the corpse and buried her remains in a disused sewage within the compound.

In a related development, the Ogun State Police Command paraded 23 suspects for various offences ranging from armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, land grabbing and stealing.

The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ilyasu, warned fun seekers to be moderate and respect the laws during the yuletide.

“The command urges all groups/societies or community associations or youth groups to notify the police of any of their activities in order to monitor such and provide adequate security for all and sundry”, Mr. Ilyasu said.