Another public official murdered in Ekiti

A local government staff has been murdered in Ado-Ekiti, barely 24 hours after the kidnapping and subsequent killing of Ekiti Police Command paymaster by gunmen.

The local government staff, an engineer, was identified as Kunle Enisan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Enisan, a father of two, was in his early 40s.

Sources told NAN that he was an employee of Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti, and was killed in the wee hours of Monday at Housing Estate area, along Afao Road, Ado-Ekiti.

Relaying how the incident happened, an in-law to the deceased, Adeoye Aribasoye, said the victim was returning home with his wife in his Toyota Highlander SUV when he stopped over on the way, while the wife dropped and headed home.

“When it was getting too long, the wife became agitated because the deceased don’t keep late nights.

“The wife started looking for him . Just a few metres from home, she and the search party saw his car parked few metres from home and the doors were opened

“But because of the fear, they could not see him on the ground on the other side of the car, they later came and saw his lifeless body beside where his car was parked,” he said.

Mr. Aribasoye added that the family immediately reported the matter to the police.

The Ekiti Police Command Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi , confirmed the incident.

He said that detectives were already on the trail of the perpetrators of the nefarious act.

(NAN)