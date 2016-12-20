Ekiti Assembly embarks on two months recess after passing 2017 budget

Related News

The Ekiti House of Assembly on Tuesday passed the N93.4 billion 2017 Appropriation Bill presented to it two weeks ago by Governor Ayo Fayose.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the assembly passed the budget as presented by the governor.

The Appropriation Bill is tagged: “Budget of Consolidation for Higher Heights.”

In passing the 2017 Appropriation Bill, the House considered the report of its Finance and Appropriation Committee.

The bill was presented to the House by the governor for legislative consideration on December 6.

It subsequently passed through necessary parliamentary procedures.

During the Second Reading, members spoke on the policy thrusts as highlighted in the details of the budget estimates.

It was committed into the Committee of the Whole House, scrutinised page-by-page by the members and later passed into law, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

The speaker, Kola Oluwawole, in his remarks, said the budget had sensitively taken care of all areas that the administration would look into in 2017.

“I want to commend the Committee of Finance and Appropriation and other members for a job well done”, he said.

The speaker adjourned sitting till February 20.

(NAN)