“Take their money, but vote out PDP, Lagos APC advises Lagosians

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress has advised Lagsoains to take the alleged bribe money being offered by President Goodluck Jonathan and the Peoples Democratic Party but vote out the PDP in the coming general elections.

The party said this advice became necessary given the alleged frantic bribery of Lagos voters by Mr. Jonathan and the PDP as the stupendous amount being used presently to bribe Lagosians were the money stolen from the country’s treasury.

In a release by the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Joe Igbokwe, the APC said that it is an admittance of failure for the Jonathan regime that made more money from the huge oil boom throughout its reign than the four preceding regimes combined, but with nothing to show for it, to now resort to bribing people indiscrimanetyl to vote for its continuity.

It said Lagosians, and indeed all Nigerians must reflect on what Nigeria will look like if PDP comes back to power and cleanses the treasury and waits till the next election to bribe voters to once again vote for it.

Mr. Igbokwe said, “For over one week, President Jonathan has permanently been holed in Lagos, where he is meeting all manners of religious, ethnic and tribal groups and unleashing stupendous bribes in every currency on them to buy their support for the coming presidential election. We feel assaulted that a president of Nigeria could resort to this illegal tactics of enslaving the victims of his corrupt and inept governance with such brazen inducements when he would have leveraged on his achievements for continued support of the people.

“Lagos APC is further assaulted by pictures of various shades of people lining up at State House Marina Lagos to see the President and partake in the sharing of Naira and Dollars which is a putrid resort of a desperate PDP to hang on to power. As Nigerians we are even assaulted that governance has been reduced to such bestial low where all it needs to continue in power is for an incumbent government to supervise a horrendous plundering of the nation’s treasury, ;leaving all sectors of the economy comatose and turning round at election time to bribe people with huge sums of money in both foreign and local currencies.

“We want Lagosians to invade State House Marina to partake in the free sharing which Jonathan is supervising in Lagos, as the money now being used to bribe them are the money that would have used to fix our dying power sector, used to create employment for millions of our hopeless, unemployed youths. The money Jonathan and the PDP are now sharing as baits for people’s votes is money that would have been used to fix the dilapidated federal roads in Lagos, guarantee the security of lives and properties which the Lagos State government has perfected for Lagosians in the face of clear dereliction by the PDP federal government.

“The money being shared indiscriminately and used to purchase worthless endorsements for the failed Jonathan/PDP government is the same money that would have reduced poverty drastically in Nigeria. It is the same money that would have been used to fix our decrepit health sector and our dead educational sector. The money Jonathan and PDP are sharing is the money that would have been used to fix our corrupt-ridden oil sector such that Nigerians would not be subjected to unending torture of waiting endlessly in non available fuel and kerosene at astronomical prices in filling stations as we are witnessing today. The money Jonathan and his PDP are spending so frivolously today are the money extorted from high tariff of unavailable light, high extortions by virtually all agencies of the PDP federal government, etc.

“Given these and the desperation of the PDP government to use a chunk of the trillions it has stolen from the country’s treasury to purchase continuation of power, we urge Lagosians to see any money from the PDP as their share of the commonwealth. We urge them to collect Jonathan’s dollars and vote overwhelmingly against PDP in the coming election, we urge Lagosians to ponder whether the Nigeria Jonathan has presided over in the last six years is the Nigeria they desire for themselves and their children. We urge all Lagosians to continue providing the bastion of the progressive revolution of change from an inept, ultra corrupt and clueless government to an assured future for our children.

“We assure Lagosians that the PDP is a desperate sinking ship that now depends on openly bribing the victims of its failed governance and corruption to remain in power. Lagos being the base of progressivism, should lead the way to disappointing PDP’s base dreams. Lagosians should let Jonathan and the PDP know that they are not cheap wares that are easily purchased by debased politicians that have nothing but negative dividends of democracy for the people. So we ask Lagosians to take any money that is given to you as bribe from the Jonathan/PDP presidency but vote out PDP in the coming election for that is the way to salvage Nigeria from this failed government and party.”