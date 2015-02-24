Jonathan campaign threatens to sue APC over Buhari’s state of health

Related News

The Ogun state chapter of the Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign Organisation has resolved to challenge the state of mind and physical health of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, in court.

The Peoples Democratic Party has maintained that Mr. Buhari is ill and suffering from cancer.

The committee asked the leadership of the APC to‎ stop playing politics with the health status of its presidential candidate, Mr. Buhari.

In a statement signed by its director of media and publicity, Steve Oliyide, the committee said the APC should not drag the nation back to the Yar’Adua saga and condemned “the continuous surreptitious positioning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the true state of health of its presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari”.

“In light of these and in conformity with section 137 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), we hereby wish to make public of our resolve to challenge the state of mind and physical health of General Buhari in a competent court of law and demand that a thorough medical examination be carried out on him to ascertain if he is capable of holding the highest office in the land in line with the provisions of the constitution,” Mr Oliyide said.

“It is even more worrisome that in spite of the embarrassment the nation recently suffered with the Yar’Adua saga, the APC that is busy hallucinating about taking over power at the center has not found it expedient to come straight on this germane matter.

“We wonder why the opposition party is spending so much time and resources to conceal the true state of health of the former dictator. Moreso, we find it rather ridiculous and a grand insult to Nigerians, that the opposition party has continued to play “hide and seek” whenever the issue of General Buhari’s health comes up.”

“The committee said it felt concerned about the health of a fellow citizen who had served the country in the Army “but history as taught us that the presidential position comes with lots of physical challenge and huge mental demands and as such a proposed occupant of such position must be at least 90 per cent healthy and of a very sound mind.”