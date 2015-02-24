Jonathan campaign threatens to sue APC over Buhari’s state of health

Muhammadu Buhari
Muhammadu Buhari

The Ogun state chapter of the Goodluck Jonathan Presidential Campaign Organisation has resolved to challenge the state of mind and physical health of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, in court.

The Peoples Democratic Party has maintained that Mr. Buhari is ill and suffering from cancer.

The committee asked the leadership of the APC to‎ stop playing politics with the health status of its presidential candidate, Mr. Buhari.

In a statement signed by its director of media and publicity, Steve Oliyide, the committee said the APC should not drag the nation back to the Yar’Adua saga and condemned “the continuous surreptitious positioning of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the true state of health of its presidential candidate, General Muhammadu Buhari”.

“In light of these and in conformity with section 137 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), we hereby wish to make public of our resolve to challenge the state of mind and physical health of General Buhari in a competent court of law and demand that a thorough medical examination be carried out on him to ascertain if he is capable of holding the highest office in the land in line with the provisions of the constitution,” Mr Oliyide said.

“It is even more worrisome that in spite of the embarrassment the nation recently suffered with the Yar’Adua saga, the APC that is busy hallucinating about taking over power at the center has not found it expedient to come straight on this germane matter.

“We wonder why the opposition party is spending so much time and resources to conceal the true state of health of the former dictator. Moreso, we find it rather ridiculous and a grand insult to Nigerians, that the opposition party has continued to play “hide and seek” whenever the issue of General Buhari’s health comes up.”

“The committee said it felt concerned about the health of a fellow citizen who had served the country in the Army “but history as taught us that the presidential position comes with lots of physical challenge and huge mental demands and as such a proposed occupant of such position must be at least 90 per cent healthy and of a very sound mind.”

  • Spoken word

    fools. why are they threatening. They should go ahead and sue Jobless people.

  • Segun

    Buhari is sick and should withdraw now.

    • LOLOL

      I thought certificate was the problem? You don’t want certificate again?

  • progress

    This is just to confirm that Buhari is president of Nigeria only awaiting the formal swearing in ceremony. PDP is gone bye bye to jati jati.

    • Onike24

      And bye bye to rada rada

  • Daniel Answer

    This party c

  • Strong System

    If Buhari dies in office Osinbanjo is more than capable to take over.

    • nnadoris

      That Is the wish of yorubas selfish people I still remember what happen in kano 1998 wen many yorubas lost there life’s

      • Strong System

        Even the Hausa people know that Buhari will die at God’s time, so no wahala.
        Thieves must be jailed!!

  • Daniel Answer

    I HAVE OFTEN SAID.EVEN IF IT IS BUHARI THAT KILLED MY LATE FATHER. I AND MY ENTIRE HOUSEHOLD WILL STILL VOTE FOR HIM. SAI BABA SAI BUHARI

    • nnadoris

      Don’t worry vote for him because death is waiting for your family I wish you good luck

  • Eze1

    GMB dey Kampe

  • Parrot

    To Premium News editorials…Why do you keep Removing my post, anytime I posted on your forum it is either you mark it as spam or you delete it. Why must you categorize a comment from a Nigerian posted on a Nigeria electronic media as a spam!!!!!!.

  • Parrot

    It must be said that PDP Campaigners have purely Nothing in their stock to say to convince Electrolate to vote for Mr Jonathan. If you are sure of winning why all these noise about Mr Buhari’s health, Is it not his own (Buhari) personal affairs.
    STOP childish campaign of calumny and campaign based on ideology. The present govt has been labelled locally and internationally as incompetent because of corruption, decaying infrastructure, terrorism, kidnapping, etc what are plans Not “empty promises” to improve the lives of ordinary Citizen if voted to power for another years

    • nnadoris

      You are talking rubbish so you APC guys are not talking about constitution just bec of want your so call brother to come on power no way vote wise

    • Ken

      The noise is coming from both side. In politics, you do everything lawful to defeat your opponents. Apc is even doing worse to Pdp.

  • Omotolaaraujo

    First of all, the PDP uneducated and mentally defective party should understand a little something about cancer. They can read about it on the internet at their obvious Leisure. If Buhari was suffering from cancer, he would be receiving cancer treatment. Cancer treatment takes time, and you need access to cancer facilities, which is obviously unavailable in medically deficient Nigeria. His stay in the UK would not be time enough for him to treat and he would be sick from treatment, which he is obviously NOT. He looks fine and would not be able to meet Tony Blair, or give a speech on Thursday. YOUR PARTY HAS NO CLUE ABOUT ANYTHING THEY ARE TALKING ABOUT! THE MINISTER OF HEALTH IS A QUACK AND HAS ZERO MEDICAL KNOWLEDGE!

  • Ken

    There is no problem if somebody is sick. Let GMB seek a better treatment and be healthy before talking about winning elections. Those who wish to use him will be shocked as they would never have the opportunity.

  • Maitama Tambari

    Go ahead. I think there are more Lawyers in Ogun State than any corner of Nigeria. Thank God, GMB is not a member and PDP Candidate. I hope GEJ is reading this message because if he catches cold, PDP Ogun State would take him to court because he is PDP. CHANGE! YES WE CAN.

  • Sanmi Falae

    Thanks for sharing your brilliant insights and observations. So our Forebears in Old Africa were absolutely correct all those years back. We shall get there, and thanks madam for your very useful contribution. SAVED.