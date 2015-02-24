Jonathan will defeat Buhari even if election holds today – Campaign official, Kotoye

Related News

A Lagos-based lawyer and member of the President Goodluck Jonathan Campaign in Ogun state, Adeyinka Kotoye, has expressed confidence that President Goodluck Jonathan will defeat Muhammadu Buhari whenever election holds.

Mr. Jonathan is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party while Mr. Buhari is that of the main opposition party, All Progressives Congress.

Mr. Kotoye disclosed this at the weekend in a chat with journalists.

He said his confidence was hinged on the fact that President Jonathan remained the best presidential candidate in Nigeria with a proven track record of performance.

The Ogun politician said he was yet to see any parameter for people to conclude that Mr. Jonathan had not performed.

He said he had on many occasions challenged Mr. Jonathan’s critics to that.

“I have not seen any parameter used by Jonathan’s critics to conclude that his administration has failed. And when you ask them to give you the parameter to their conclusion, they just get down to blackmail and insult. If you take it sector by sector, Jonathan has done extremely well.

“What some of the critics quickly point at is the issue of insecurity, particularly Chibok girls adoption. But unfortunately, the Chibok girls abduction is a sad thing for everybody because a parent none of us will wish that such thing happen to our children. But the opposition have just politicised the situation beyond necessary”, he said.

According to him, Mr. Buhari and the governors of the three states currently affected by the insurgency should be blamed and not Mr. Jonathan.

Mr. Kotoye said terrorism was not peculiar to Nigeria and that there was little Mr. Jonathan could do to curtail it without the support of the civil society.

“What has confronted us a nation since 2011 is terrorism in its raw form. It has nothing to do with insecurity or with Jonathan.

“The major problem I have with Buhari on this is that when he was supposed to stand with the country as a statesman, he was found wanting. I had expected him in 2011 when we had this issue, as a retired general to look at the issue critically and say this is not about Jonathan, this not about my ambition but about the country. Given that he had bulk of his votes from that axis in 2011.

“For me, the blame should rather go to the governors of those states mostly affected by the insurgent because it clearly showed that there was never any form of governance at the local level in those states. Otherwise, how can 25 trucks entered a community, adopt children a school and no single local government official sees or noticed it,” he said.

On Mr. Jonathan’s performance, the PDP chieftain said the president had done well in road construction, railway rehabilitation, remodeling of airports, transformed agriculture sector and increased access to education.

Mr. Kotoye said Mr. Jonathan, when re-elected, would do more by increasing his programme on housing and urban development, improving the living conditions of the needy, widening law enforcement in combating crime more effectively, protecting communities and offering more opportunities for the young people.