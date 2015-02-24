Jonathan will defeat Buhari even if election holds today – Campaign official, Kotoye

Buhari-and-Jonathan

A Lagos-based lawyer and member of the President Goodluck Jonathan Campaign in Ogun state, Adeyinka Kotoye, has expressed confidence that President Goodluck Jonathan will defeat Muhammadu Buhari whenever election holds.

Mr. Jonathan is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party while Mr. Buhari is that of the main opposition party, All Progressives Congress.

Mr. Kotoye disclosed this at the weekend in a chat with journalists.

He said his confidence was hinged on the fact that President Jonathan remained the best presidential candidate in Nigeria with a proven track record of performance.

The Ogun politician said he was yet to see any parameter for people to conclude that Mr. Jonathan had not performed.

He said he had on many occasions challenged Mr. Jonathan’s critics to that.

“I have not seen any parameter used by Jonathan’s critics to conclude that his administration has failed. And when you ask them to give you the parameter to their conclusion, they just get down to blackmail and insult. If you take it sector by sector, Jonathan has done extremely well.

“What some of the critics quickly point at is the issue of insecurity, particularly Chibok girls adoption. But unfortunately, the Chibok girls abduction is a sad thing for everybody because a parent none of us will wish that such thing happen to our children. But the opposition have just politicised the situation beyond necessary”, he said.

According to him, Mr. Buhari and the governors of the three states currently affected by the insurgency should be blamed and not Mr. Jonathan.

Mr. Kotoye said terrorism was not peculiar to Nigeria and that there was little Mr. Jonathan could do to curtail it without the support of the civil society.

“What has confronted us a nation since 2011 is terrorism in its raw form. It has nothing to do with insecurity or with Jonathan.

“The major problem I have with Buhari on this is that when he was supposed to stand with the country as a statesman, he was found wanting. I had expected him in 2011 when we had this issue, as a retired general to look at the issue critically and say this is not about Jonathan, this not about my ambition but about the country. Given that he had bulk of his votes from that axis in 2011.

“For me, the blame should rather go to the governors of those states mostly affected by the insurgent because it clearly showed that there was never any form of governance at the local level in those states. Otherwise, how can 25 trucks entered a community, adopt children a school and no single local government official sees or noticed it,” he said.

On Mr. Jonathan’s performance, the PDP chieftain said the president had done well in road construction, railway rehabilitation, remodeling of airports, transformed agriculture sector and increased access to education.

Mr. Kotoye said Mr. Jonathan, when re-elected, would do more by increasing his programme on housing and urban development, improving the living conditions of the needy, widening law enforcement in combating crime more effectively, protecting communities and offering more opportunities for the young people.

  • Abubakar

    How can you blame Buhari for the abduction of Chibok girls, because he has refused to campaign for GEJ that it was not his fault that the girls were abducted, what the hell are you smoking, why will the governors be blamed for the abduction of the girls, was there not state of emergency in the 3 states? Is GEJ not directly responsible for the security of these states under state of emergency? Why are PDP always shifting their blames and responsibilities to other people. No one is trying to make your government ungovernable, take responsibility of your failure.

    • Etega

      No guts, no glory… Jonathan has guts to rule a country such as this nation even in its worse insecurity state. Go tell your brother shekau, to stop being a coward and face the military arm for arm.

  • Maitama Tambari

    Kotote I think you woke up from wrong side of the bed after a little friction with your partner to say GEJ will defeate GMB now because PDP has perfected its plan of rigging. To start with, late President Yar Adua, before traveling to Saudi Arabia, he mandated the Military to flush and secure Maiduguri when Yusuf, the leader of rag tag almajiris attacked Maiduguri, Borno State capital. Within days, Maiduguri was secured from the groups. President Jonathan became Acoting President. The militants started attacking schools. Acting President became President when President Yar Adua died. The militants expanded their operation to Yobe State. In 2011 election, President Jonathan was elected President, the militants nick named themselves as Boko Haram. Boko Haram destruction expanded to Yobe and Adamawa States. Many Local Government Areas fell into the hands of Boko Haram under the watchful eyes of President Jonathan. In comparison to action taken by former Heads of State, President Shagari flushed Maitatsine from Fagge in two days. They regrouped in Maiduguri and Yola the following year, General Buhari as Head of State flushed them out in three to four days. Boko Haram was nipped in Maiduguri by President Yar Adua but President Jonathan let the group to leap from the lid and expanded into three States in North East and you want Nigerians to go through another four years of dereliction. NO. CHANGE! YES WE CAN.

    • progress

      Change, yes we must!

    • Emeka215

      ABEG WEN U GO WISE???

    • Etega

      Thanks for the biology note but fact is.. GEJ is winning.

    • Adaeze

      Yeah,agreed that Mr president underrated northern politicians penchant for violence,it’s convenient to blame GEJ for all violence,when prominent northern elites were screaming human rights abuses whenever the military were gaining success against these terrorists. Who were the people,calling for justice for Yusuf? Who were people threatening to take Ihejirika to the Intl human rights court? Now the same people are screaming change? Who did boko haram nominate to speak on their behalf? The only reason the military seems to be working now,not only because of the new weapons but these politicians can no longer sabotage the military,knowing that can further cause an election postponement.

      • Maitama Tambari

        Ihejirika must face Intl human rights court because the mischief done in the North East was his creation if you read between the lines in my submission. I have given you ample room to make comparison between late President Yar Adua’s Team and President Jonathan’s Team from acting capacity to full Commander in Chief, who was his Chief of Staff? CHANGE! YES WE CAN.

  • Goodluck jonathan is sure to win, i’d bank on it.

  • Jonathan will emerge victorious, with the massive supporters rallying behind him, a land slide victory is eminent.

    • Amir

      Don’t worry. Higher than a landslide is avalanche. President Jonathan must benefit from one positively or negatively.

  • Amir

    Jonathan can only win a landslide defeat. He refered to the likes of Kotoye as those that deceive him with bad advise.

  • Enumah

    No guts, No glory. Gej till 2019.

  • Emeka215

    AND THIS IS THE CANDIDATE IN WHOM WE ARE WELL PLEASED.

  • Nwaobilor

    When will the future leaders manifest if Buhari keep coming back. Am irritated by the thought of his candidacy.

  • geraldine jaja

    GEJ makes GMB look like a circus clown…#GEJ till 2011111119

  • uko bassey

    Buhari will never be president of Nigeria#GEJ till 2thousand and 9teen

  • Uncle Charlie

    Kotoye has said it all.

  • GEJ2015

  • Omotolaaraujo

    Wake up already. You were just dreaming. One man’s dream is another man’s nightmare. Attorneys are professional liars.

  • igbiki

    That is only if you people (Profoundly Decadent Party) and your Dr. Goodluck Gbagbo Jonathan allows the election to hold, but no, never. O la laa laaa! I can see it in the mirrow, There will be no election because the emergency farmer and his gang are afraid to return all the things that they stole.

    Dr Kananga mr-big thinks, Its either gonna be him or nobody else. He’s gonna go back to the creeks and unleash hell on Nigeria. But he is not thinking about the oil price going below $7, e.i shedding blood and dodging bullets for nothing or he thinks he’s gonna be treated like Mugabe or maybe Kenyatta after his shenanigans.

    Well Mr Jonathan is no Mugabe who fought for his country’s independence against white minority rule, rather he’s gonna find he’s more of a hybrid between Charles Taylor, Laurent Gbagbo and Slobodan Milošević, and he is gonna get life and no escape from jail. As for Patience and her lawlessness, she better ask Simone Gbagbo.

    A word is enough for the wise

  • Tunsj

    You should think it through before you make ridiculous statement.

  • Maria

    Another lunatic masturbating.

  • Ologun David

    Buhari is unelectable and un marketable. So no way for him.

    • Maria

      Keep masturbating in self delusion.

    Thank you.