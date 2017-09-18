Native doctor hired us, suspected assassin tells police

Related News

The Police in Enugu State have arrested a man who allegedly took N200,000 from a native doctor to kill a man.

Onyekachi Idoko of Ifuroka Amalla Udenu and his accomplices allegedly killed Onyemachi Eze.

According to police spokesperson in the state, Ebere Amaraizu, Mr. Idoko said the native doctor, Felix Akor, told them that Mr. Eze had “diabolically killed” two siblings of the wife of the native doctor, identified as Blessing and John.

He said Mr. Idoko was arrested by officers from the Udenu Police Division after a tip off from members of the public.

The police have also arrested the native doctor, Mr. Akor.

“The suspect (Idoko) fled after committing the offence but was nabbed at Inyi in Igboeze North local Government Area of the state through a well-coordinated operation borne out of intelligence information,” Mr. Amaraizu said.

He said the suspect has confessed to the crime.

“He is now helping in investigations as he has given insight on how he and his gang allegedly collected N200,000 from the native doctor, Felix Akor to murder the victim.”

Mr. Amaraizu said Mr. Akor was also cooperating with police investigations.