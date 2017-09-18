Anambra Guber: Ignore Andy Uba,  APC primaries was free, fair – Gov. Shettima

Related News

The Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, on Sunday said that none of the 12 aspirants questioned the procedures of the Anambra primaries which led to the emergence of Tony Nwoye as the candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

The fate of Mr. Nwoye had been uncertain following the setting up of a panel by the party to probe the election result.

The panel was set up after a petition was sent in by Andy Uba, one of the aggrieved contestants in the primaries.

Mr. Shettima, who chaired the panel, gave his position while presenting the report of the panel to the party.

He was accompanied by the committee’s secretary Giwa Daramola, Muazu Magaji, Ray Murphy and Mustapha Mayana when he presented the report to the National Organising Secretary of the APC, Osita Izunaso, at the residence of the party’s chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, in Abuja on Sunday.

Mr. Shettima said: “The committee particularly notes with satisfaction that before and during the election, all aspirants confirmed to have received the list of delegates. The committee also notes with satisfaction that before and during the election, none of the aspirants raised questions concerning the integrity of the list of delegates.

“The committee notes with satisfaction that all delegates were duly accredited and conveyed to the voting venue in the presence of agents of all aspirants and none of the agents raised questions about the integrity of the process before and during the election.

“The committee notes with satisfaction that none of the aspirants questioned procedures of voting, sorting, collation and counting of results before, during and after the election. The committee notes with satisfaction that security agencies provided adequate personnel that guaranteed the integrity of the entire process and that none of the aspirants raised questions concerning the integrity of any security personnel.”

He added that “The committee notes with satisfaction that chairman of the election appeal panel, former Minister of Works, Hassan Lawal was in Awka with the committee and he observed all election processes. Presidential Adviser to the President, Babafemi Ojudu, was also in Awka to observe the election at the instance of the National Secretariat and he has prepared his report.

“The committee also notes that the Independent National Election Commission, INEC, observed the conduct of the election in compliance with electoral laws.”

Mr. Shettima said that the committee also noted with satisfaction that the election held peacefully with none of the aspirants raising any complaints before the committee in relation to the integrity of all processes of the election.

Receiving the report, the party official, Mr. Izunaso, commended the governor and members of his committee for what he described as a ”good job” promising to table the report before the National Working Committee of the party.

He thanked the governor for accepting what he called “a difficult national assignment that most people tend to avoid.”

Following this, the governor and members of his committee later held a closed-door session with members of the NWC with the national chairman of the party in attendance.