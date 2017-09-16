Anambra 2017: PDP Upholds Obaze’s Election

Related News

The National Caretaker Committee, NCC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has upheld the primary election that produced Oseloka Obaze as the party’s candidate for the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Publicity Division of the party, Chinwe Nnorom, on Saturday.

Mr. Obaze defeated oil mogul Ifeanyi Ubah, Alex Obiogbulu and a senator, Stella Oduah, to the clinch the ticket of the party in the primary election held last month.

Three other contestants, John Emeka, a former minister; Linda Ikpeazu, representing Onitsha North and South federal constituency in the House of Representatives, and Akaolisa Ufodike had earlier announced their withdrawal from the race.

However, some of the defeated aspirants petitioned the national working committee of the party alleging irregularities during the exercise and sought its cancellation.

The appeal for the primaries was heard on Tuesday party’s national secretariat in Abuja by NCC panel chaired by the NCC Chairman, Ahmed Markafi.

The party, in the statement, enjoined all members and aspirants to put all issues regarding the primary election, before, during and after behind them and work as one indivisible party towards the governorship election scheduled for November 18.