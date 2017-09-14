Troubled Abia gets new police commissioner

Related News

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Police for Abia, Anthony Ogbizi, assumed duty on Thursday, with a call on residents to embark on profitable ventures and ensure peace in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr. Ogbizi took over from Adeleye Oyebade after a brief handover ceremony at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia.

The new Commissioner of Police condemned the razing of Ariaria Police Station in Aba and expressed his resolve to work hard to make Abia safe for all.

Mr. Ogbizi warned against clamour for disintegration of the country, saying there would never be “a republic within a republic”.

Earlier, Mr. Oyebade thanked the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, for the opportunity to serve in the state.

The outgoing police commissioner urged men and officers of the command to give the new commissioner their maximum support and cooperation to enable him tackle crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery and child trafficking.

NAN reports that Mr. Ogbizi was recently appointed the new police commissioner for Abia following the posting of new commissioners of police to some states.