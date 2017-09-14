Ikpeazu extends Aba curfew

Related News

The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has extended the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on Aba till Friday following the unrest caused by clashes between the Nigerian Army and the supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr. Ikpeazu made this known in a statement signed by Enyinnaya Appolos, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor in Umuahia on Wednesday.

He admonished residents and visitors to cooperate with security agents in order to ensure the maintenance of law and order within the commercial city and its environs.

The Governor frowned at the fact that people were being compelled to raise their hands while passing through security checkpoints and as such, urged security agents and all authorities concerned to ensure that such acts and other forms of inhumane and barbaric treatment of people were discontinued immediately.

The Abia State Government was forced to declare a three-day dusk to dawn curfew on Tuesday with the aim of restoring peace and order in the city.

The IPOB is demanding an independent and sovereign state of Biafra and has equally asked the Nigerian government to organise a referendum on the matter.

The group has threatened to disrupt the upcoming November 18 Anambra governorship polls, a threat that has been dismissed by security operatives.