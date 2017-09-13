My governorship ambition not a publicity stunt – Singer Kcee

Related News

Limpopo crooner, Kingsley Okonkwo, who is better known as Kcee, says he genuinely wants to become the next governor of Anambra State.

The singer disclosed this on Rubbin Minds, a programme on Channels TV on Sunday.

In the wake of the passage of the ‘Not Too Young To Run’ bill at the Senate in July, the singer declared his intention to contest for the governorship seat in Anambra.

The 38-year-old singer said, “It is not a joke. When I declared my intention, the Internet went down that day. Some people thought I was joking and some youths were like ‘Kcee don’t joke with us’ because they have been looking for a youth to stand up.”

“It wasn’t a publicity stunt and it wasn’t for my album. It was I trying to express how I feel about my people. I woke up and I felt like it’s time for us to stand up as youths. I decided to come out and serve my people. Use what you have to get what you want, that’s what I have and if I tell the people about my ambition, they will pay attention. Doing that was not necessarily a stunt to sell the album, I’ve been doing that over the years and I have been selling records.”

But, the singer said he is not sure he will be a candidate on Election Day.

He said, “There are some things going down and I am standing my ground and standing my ground is I don’t want to go through the route they want me to go because those are the problems that most of the sitting governors and (those in) other positions are facing; where you have people sponsoring your project and I don’t want to fall into that category. I want to make sure that I have my people to support me and if they can’t support me, then no need to.”

Kcee also said a major challenge he currently faces is the fact that some party parties want him to “settle” before he can be handed the Anambra governorship ticket.

“You go into a party and say you have what it takes to rule a state and everybody is asking you ‘who told you, do you think this is Limpopo?’. And you go to the other party and they say ‘okay, I’ll give you the ticket unopposed but you need to pay xyz’. I don’t think it’s wise for me to pay to serve my people. So, when people tell me to pay them to serve them, it doesn’t sound well to me,” he said.

Speaking further, he claimed that he suffers similar ordeal like many Nigerian youth.

“The issues I have is similar to the same problem most youths who are dedicated and ready to take our country forward face. I’m in a party but I’m not going to mention the party.

“We’re still running in a circle because there are some people I call godfathers that are still running the political arena and it seems like you can’t do anything without them.

Addressing the controversy he courted when he posted wads of dollars on his Instagram page, Kcee claimed that it was just a stunt suggested by his manager.

“That was strategic, that was a stunt. I did a song then called ‘Desire’ and if you listen to it, there is a line that says ‘my love for you, go dey fall like dollar,” he said.

“So, I did it to draw attention to the single at that time and we got the attention.”

Meanwhile, Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, who recently emerged the Anambra governorship candidate for the Democratic Peoples Congress, is the only Nigerian entertainer to have clinched a party ticket.