Nnamdi Azikwe University postpones post-UTME screening

The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Wednesday announced the postponement of its post-UTME screening exercise scheduled to start on September 16.

The announcement was contained in a statement released by the director, information and public relations officer of the institution, Emmanuel Ojukwu, on the university’s website.

According to the statement, the registration which was scheduled to end on September 15, is expected to continue beyond the set date.

The scheduled screening exercise was postponed due to

the ongoing strike by the Academic staff union of universities, ASUU.

“It was shifted because of the current strike action embarked upon by teaching and non-teaching staff, you cannot conduct any examination when the servicing personnel are not available,” the official said.

The university said a new date for the screening exercise will be communicated later.

“Candidates are requested to regularly visit the school’s website,

www.unizik.edu.ng.com or Nnamdi Azikiwe University Facebook page for

information on the new date.”

The University of Lagos also announced the indefinite postponement of its 2017 post-UTME screening exam earlier scheduled to start on September 18.

The university’s Registrar, Taiwo Ipaye, confirmed the postponement it in a statement on the university’s website.