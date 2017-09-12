APC appeal panel submits findings on Anambra governorship primaries

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, appeal panel set up to handle complaints emanating from the party’s Anambra State governorship primaries submitted its report, Tuesday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The Anambra State governorship primaries had held on August 26.

This information was disclosed in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES, Tuesday, by the Assistant Director, Publicity of the party, Edegbe Odewinge.

The statement said that Osita Izunaso, the APC national organising secretary, received the report on behalf of the national chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun, from the secretary of the three-member appeal committee, Nosa Aladeselu.

Mr. Izunaso said a final decision on the committee’s report and recommendations would be taken by the party’s National Working Committee, NWC.

“This is just one of the processes. After primaries, there will sometimes be an appeal. If there are petitions, they will be sent to the appeal committee and the committee will look at the petition(s) and also forward their report and recommendations to the National Working Committee (NWC). This report will be presented to the NWC to enable us to take the final decision,” he said.

The statement also showed that the secretary of the appeal committee said that the report contains ‘‘the main report of the committee’s meeting, original affidavit of petitions received by the committee and the committee’s recommendations,” during the presentation ceremony.

“Receiving petitions according to the APC constitution is seven days after the primary election and within the next seven days, the committee meets to submit a report and that is exactly what we have done in this case.

“A number of persons submitted petitions and also a good number of representations of our party members in Anambra state also made personal appearances. We also had situations where some who could not come, submitted the affidavit of their understanding of the processes they observed to the committee.

“What you have here is a collection of all the complaints and responses. After reviewing the petitions from our members at the primaries, we also invited persons, officials and other stakeholders who were indicted by the petitioners.

“The committee also took testimonies from persons whose responses were key to our report. So, what we have here is our analysis of the petition, our understanding of the witnesses we received. We have given our recommendation to the national working committee who will in their own wisdom decide on the final outcome,” Mr. Aladeselu said.

The panel was set up after a petition written by Andy Uba, one of the aggrieved contestants in the primaries.

Mr. Nwoye appeared before the appeal panel in Abuja on Monday.

Mr. Nwoye is a medical doctor, member of the House of Representatives and a former president of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS.

Mr. Uba, the senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, alleged in the petition that Mr. Nwoye “mobilised students to interfere with the Anambra governorship primaries conducted by the Governor Kashim Shettima led panel.”

Mr. Nwoye polled 2,145 to emerge victorious at the primary election followed by Mr. Uba who polled 931 votes.

Addressing journalists after his appearance before the panel, Mr. Nwoye said he was asked about some individuals whom they said were student union leaders who allegedly beat up delegates during the primaries.

He denied the allegations.