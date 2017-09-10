LG elections: Enugu PDP holds peaceful primaries across 260 wards

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State on Saturday held peaceful ward primaries across the 260 electoral wards of the state, which elected councillorship candidates for the November 4 local government elections and three-member ad-hoc delegates for the party’s local government primary election billed to hold on September 16.

The party leadership had prior to the primaries engaged its members in a wider consultation with a view to arriving at consensus candidates towards achieving a peaceful and rancour- free exercise.

Speaking on the outcome of the ward primaries, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee from the National Secretariat of the Party, Kingsley Wosu-Ezi, on behalf of other committee members described the exercise as “peaceful, transparent, free and fair and strictly in compliance with the electoral guidelines for conduct of local government council elections”.

The committee chairman commended the state leadership of the party under the chairmanship of Augustine Nnamani and the party’s state leader, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for providing effective and inclusive leadership that ensured a smooth exercise.

He noted that the governor’s uncommon leadership style has engendered peace, good governance, and participatory democracy in Enugu State, expressing optimism that the PDP will win landslide in the forthcoming local government elections in the state.

“We cannot thank enough Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Augustine Nnamani for what we are witnessing in this state, today. From the places we have visited and reports gathered so far, the ward primaries across the 260 electoral wards in Enugu State have been so peaceful, orderly and in compliance with the guidelines of our great party, the PDP. The enthusiasm on the faces of our party members is real and high, signifying that the PDP is one united family in the state”, the committee chairman said.

Earlier, the state chairman of PDP, Mr. Nnamani, informed members of the electoral committee that the party was set for the ward primaries, explaining that all the processes leading to the exercise were carried out strictly in accordance with the electoral guidelines for the party congresses.

Mr. Nnamani expressed confidence that the PDP will win all the councillorship and chairmanship positions in the local government elections as it had done in the past because of the party’s popularity and acceptability in the state as well as the sterling leadership qualities of Gov. Ugwuanyi-led administration.

He thanked the governor, other stakeholders and party faithful for their support, cooperation and contribution to the successful conduct of the ward primaries, urging them to remain steadfast and exhibit the tempo of unity, commitment and peace in the coming local government primary election of the party.