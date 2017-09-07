We never met to condemn Nigerian government – South-east governors

Related News

The Chairman of the South-east Governors’ Forum, David Umahi, has debunked reports making the rounds alleging that the body met behind closed doors and subsequently accused the federal government of killing members of the Indigenous People Of Biafra, IPOB, and other related issues.

Mr. Umahi was reacting to a report credited to one Nwankpa Osita Okere alleging that the forum met in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where they accused the federal government of brutality on the Igbo ethnic nationality.

Mr. Umahi who is also the Governor of Ebonyi State, described the report as “tissues of lies from the pit of hell.”

The governor who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor, also described the report as nothing but a “figment of the writer’s imagination.”

He alleged that the said report was craftily done to embarrass the forum and create friction between the governors of the zone and the federal government and also an effort to thwart the ongoing peace process with IPOB.

He accused the originators of the falsehood of trying to sabotage the peace process already in motion between the forum and leadership of the IPOB especially as it concerns the rebuilding process and way forward to achieving lasting peace in the zone.

“While it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of our people including the IPOB, it is rather embarrassing to link the forum to whatever politics of bitterness in any part of the country,” he said.

“Firstly, the writer and his paymasters failed to meet up with the realities on ground as concerns the already initiated move between the governors’ forum and leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, reached during our last meeting in our secretariat in Enugu.

“It is, therefore, the wish of the forum to assure the general public that the communiqué raised during our last meeting with IPOB leadership still stands and anybody circulating any report contrary is the real enemy of Ndigbo and should be disregarded.”

The statement further said that there was no such meeting as reported, adding that Mr. Umahi was not even in the country as he is outside the country on investment drive for the development of his state.