Police confirm death of officer in Ebonyi well

The police in Ebonyi have confirmed that a sergeant, Donatus Oyibe, was found dead inside a well.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported Mr. Oyibe’s death. The native of Ndegu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area of the state, was found inside the well on Sunday night.

He was recently posted to serve in Borno State with some neighbours expressing fears he may have committed suicide for that reason.

However, a statement by the Ebonyi Police Command Public Relations Officer, Loveth Odah, on Tuesday confirmed Mr. Oyibe’s death but said he could not have committed suicide.

“It is true that Oyibe was among those posted to Maiduguri in the latest officers’ posting, but that could not had made him commit suicide being an experienced police officer.

“He told one of his daughters that he was going to fetch water from the well, but unfortunately was found inside the well afterwards.

“It is possible that he accidentally fell inside the well while fetching water or that someone mischievously pushed him inside the well,” she said.

Ms. Odah said investigations have commenced and the command would unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“This is not the first time that someone has fallen inside the well and this makes me wonder why people should create meanings into this one that involved a police officer.

“The death of a police officer especially in this circumstance should not be celebrated, and this is the reason we are clearly stating the fact,” he said.

A friend to the deceased, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria under the condition of anonymity, revealed that Mr. Oyibe had complained bitterly to friends on the posting to Maiduguri.

“He expressed fear over working in Maiduguri and was concerned over the fate of his children as his wife died some years ago.

“He was a peaceful and humble man who would be missed by his orphaned children, friends and relatives,” the friend was quoted as saying.