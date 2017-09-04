Nnamdi Kanu being used by Nigerian govt to destroy Biafra – MASSOB founder

Related News

The founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, Ralph Uwazuruike, has said the federal government is using the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to destroy Biafra.

In an interview in the current edition of The Interview, Mr. Uwazuruike accused Mr. Kanu of working hand-in-glove with the security services to destabilise the struggle for Biafra, starting with the forthcoming November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

“Nnamdi is fighting against Biafra,” Mr. Uwazuruike said. “The security agencies have seen Nnamdi as somebody with a high value that they can use. They heard him shouting on radio and they approached him and he accepted to work with them.”

He continued, “No election in Anambra State is aimed at favouring the All Progressives Congress (APC) to edge out Governor Obiano through destabilisation; that’s the only thing and it’s being arranged by the security agencies, using Kanu.”

The MD/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, described the current edition as “a rare insight into the complex and troubling identity politics confronting the country.”

The MASSOB founder said it was regrettable that his efforts to achieve Biafra by peaceful means were being sabotaged by Mr. Kanu who, he said, has been hijacked by security agencies and some pay masters he refused to name.

In the interview, Mr. Uwazuruike said, “I know the mansions that Nnamdi Kanu and people like him have abroad…let Kanu keep disgracing himself like he’s doing now, because I know he’s being funded and I know those funding him.”

He described Mr. Kanu’s arrest and bail conditions as a set up, wondering why a man who was released on health grounds has not visited any hospital since his release from detention.

He criticised the Muhammadu Buhari administration for lacking the capacity to govern, saying, “APC won an election but didn’t have a plan to govern.”

Mr. Uwazuruike said former Independent National Electoral Commission Chairman, Attahiru Jega, rigged President Goodluck Jonathan out of office, adding that, “If Jonathan had remained the president of Nigeria till today, the US dollar would not have exchanged for more than N50. Nigeria will still beg Jonathan to come back.”

