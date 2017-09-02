Man commits suicide after stabbing fiancee to death

Related News

A man, Friday Njoku, on Friday committed suicide after killing his 25-year-old fiancee, Cynthia Nwafia, police said.

Mr. Njoku and Cynthia were friends for some years, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

Mr. Njoku it was further gathered had completed the preliminary traditional introduction to the parents and relatives of the woman to indicate his intention to marry her and was reportedly accepted by Cynthia’s family.

Mr. Njoku and Cynthia’s relationship had advanced as they were already planning their formal marriage rites.

But he reportedly stormed his lover’s house at 5 Amachi street, Abakaliki when she was cooking and stabbed her.

Cynthia was rushed to the hospital by her neighbours following an alarm raised by her. She died while being conveyed to the hospital.

In a bizarre twist, Mr. Njoku, after stabbing Cynthia, reportedly went to his house in Abakaliki and committed suicide.

His corpse was later discovered inside his room with blood gushing out from his nose, eyes and ears at 9 a.m .the following day.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMESs that Mr. Njoku had gone to Cynthia’s family a day before he killed the girl and complained that the deceased was unfaithful to him.

Police spokesman in the State, Loveth Oda, confirmed the incident to our reporter adding that investigation have since been launched into the matter.