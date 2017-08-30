South East governors in meeting with Nnamdi Kanu

Related News

Governors of the South-east states are holding a meeting with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Namdi Kanu.

The meeting, which is being attended by the five governors from the region, is currently going on at the lodge of the Enugu State governor’s lodge in Enugu.

Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, revealed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In the post, Mr. Uzor said the call by IPOB for boycott of the November 18 Anambra governorship election was expected to be top of the agenda of the meeting.

This the first meeting Mr. Kanu is holding with the governors and came after he had rebuffed repeated back door overtures to meet with him.

Details later.