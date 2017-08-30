BREAKING: South East governors in meeting with Nnamdi Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu

Governors of the South-east states are holding a meeting with the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Namdi Kanu.

The meeting, which is being attended by the five governors from the region, is currently going on at the lodge of the Enugu State governor’s lodge in Enugu.

Emmanuel Uzor, the Chief Press Secretary of Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, revealed this on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

In the post, Mr. Uzor said the call by IPOB for boycott of the November 18 Anambra governorship election was expected to be top of the agenda of the meeting.

This the first meeting Mr. Kanu is holding with the governors and came after he had rebuffed repeated back door overtures to meet with him.

Details later.

  • Frank Bassey

    Count Akwa-Ibom, Cross River out of your IPOB

    • Jon

      Then, you will remain slaves to your Hausa/Fulani slave masters.

      • Ultra

        Na today nyansh dey back? Which mumu Hausa/Fulani? What about Niger Delta and Biafra as two separate nations? We’ll be willing to allow you our dear brothers and sisters access to sea, but not break into the same nation…

        • igboham

          one man one vote in Akwa Ibom or Imo sir – not by force.

      • okpada

        You are quick to call people with opposing view as slaves. In 1960, 1979 when the IBO’s went into alliance with the Hausa Fulani’s to rule Nigeria as opposed by the Yoruba’s there was no slaves then. In 1992 when they ganged up with the same Hausa Fulani to scuttled MKO’s mandate, there were no slaves then. And in 1999 when they ganged up with the same Hausa Fulani to deprive Ekweme of their own, there were no slaves then; so it is only when GEJ lose election that slaves started coming for every one that have opposing views, it will take people so much time to put yourself in order and be humble

    • Victor Ntekim

      Speak for yourself or your family. As for me and my family and other lovers of freedom in Akwa Ibom, we want Biafra

      • Ultra

        To be sure, we all lovers of freedom in Akwa Ibom want Biafra. I sincerely do our folks to be free! But not for Akwa Ibom/Cross River to be part of Biafra. You clear? Let this be clear: we demand a two-state solution out of South-East/South South. Niger Delta and Biafra, shikena!

        • Ultra

          Corrected: To be sure, we all lovers of freedom in Akwa Ibom want Biafra. I sincerely do want our folks to be free! But not for Akwa Ibom/Cross River to be part of Biafra. You clear? Let this be clear: we demand a two-state solution out of South-East/South South. Niger Delta and Biafra, shikena!

  • Victoria

    Nigeria is moving forward this man called himself Kanu is trying to pull back the hand of clock

    • Charles

      THE CLOCK DOES NOT HAVE HANDS AND SO THE ISSUE OF PULLING IT BACK DOES NOT ARISE.

  • Healings Mpore

  • Gabriel Oga

    Slaves. Shame on you all.

  • Mizch

    May the Spirit of almighty God take possession of their hearts and minds to agree of peaceful resolution.

  • Rewaju

    why are they holding meeting with that little boy,rogue & criminal.very soon he will be where he belong.

    • Ultra

      Go siddon!

  • Wale

    Regardless of whatever conclusion reached at the meeting; the dude is going to get picked or detained as soon as he walks into Justice Nyanko’s or any court-room in Nigeria for that matter.

    He will soon realize that “Man pass Man”
    Nigerian Military are arming themselves to the teeth; All those newly acquired fighter jets are not just to fight Bokos. Some people thinks that the Ibo population is getting out of hand and it needs ………………

    So, friends softly, softly oooo

    What is coming down ain’t no joke.

    • Intrepid

      Go and pick him up with your yariba Hippo mouth. The Vultures always pray for a chaotic situation were they would reap from the spoils. Not this time.

    • Ultra

      Na mouth. fighter jets ko, jet fighter ni. You sound typical Yoro, buzz off!

  • Intrepid

    Kanu be wary of those turn coats. All of them represent the INJUSTICE call Nigeria. Remember you have millions of followers all over the globe. What freedom loving people of the world need is a society of JUSTICE and EQUITY, that’s all that brings peace, unity and progress. Unfortunately that is not coded in the brain of the black African.