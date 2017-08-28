Anambra election: Irate aspirant withdraws from PDP primary over irregularities

Related News

One of the governorship aspirants in Monday’s primary election of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, John Emeka, has withdrawn from the race for the ticket of the party in the November 18 Anambra election.

He withdrew from the race as delegates commenced accreditation at three designated locations in Awka, the state capital.

Mr. Emeka in a press statement cited irregularities in the party’s delegates’ list for his decision to back out of the race.

The aspirant, who did not state those responsible for the ‘mutilation of the list,’ simply announced his withdrawal from the contest.

There have been accusations and counter accusations over the party’s delegates list, with some aspirants complaining of the party’s ranks being infiltrated by members of other political parties.

PDP would in today’s primary feature six aspirants including Alex Obiogbolu, Ifeanyi Ubah, Oseloka Obaze, Linda Ikpeazu and Stella Oduah.

Meanwhile, the accreditation of delegates is ongoing at three designated centres: Emaus house, J-Jumac Hotel and Alexandria hotel. Each of the locations will accredit delegates from the three senatorial zones of the state.

Voting is expected to commence as soon as accreditation is completed in a few hours.