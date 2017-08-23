Why I want to be Anambra governor – Actor Yul Edochie

Related News

It is no longer news that Nollywood actor and entrepreneur, Yul Edochie, has his eyes on the gubernatorial seat in Anambra State.

To prove that he means business, the award-winning actor, on Tuesday picked his nomination form to run for governor of Anambra State at the Jabi, Abuja office of the Democratic People’s Congress Party.

The actor confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone interview on Wednesday that he is on a mission to “liberate the people of Anambra State.”

He also told this newspaper that he has the support of Igbo youth.

He said, “My nomination form event, as anticipated, amassed a large number of Igbo youth who are pledging allegiance to their 35-year-old gubernatorial aspirant; which is my humble self.”

Citing his reasons for running for governor, Yul, who is one of the sons of veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, said,

“Politicians have failed us‎. So, I am in the race to touch the lives of Anambra people positively. The people are tired of stories. The Anambra youth have an opportunity to show Nigerians if truly they feel it’s their time to rule or not.”

The 35 years old soft-spoken actor said he has all it takes to be the next governor of Anambra.

“It’s time for the youth to take over. Old ways can never open new doors. Always remember that if you are not part of the solution you are part of the problem. The problems of Anambra people have come to the last bus stop.

“I want to become the next governor of Anambra State because I want to reduce poverty in the state, create jobs and rescue the future of the youth. I joined the race to harness the creative potentials of the youths and the resource-endowment of Anambra to move the state to the next level of development. I will also ensure the provision of infrastructure and development of critical sectors in the state is my agenda if elected.”

Yul Edochie flyer

While many wonder why the actor settled for a relatively unpopular political party, he said, “DPC is a youth-oriented party and leadership of the party is made up of youth. Their ideals also align with mine so I have no doubts that I’m in the right party. I don’t have to belong to a popular political party to win an election.”

When asked if he has the blessings of his father, he said, “You know my father is not a politician so you don’t expect him to publicly declare his support for me. But I can tell you that he has given me his blessings and he is also proud of my boldness.”

On what will become of his acting career should be win and whether his kinsmen will support an actor becoming their governor, he said, “It will not stop my acting career at all. I intend to combine both roles effectively. However, I’m willing to jettison acting to face governance for four years should it be required of me. An actor also has a right to contest for public office like every other citizen of Nigeria. So, I think the fact that I’m an actor is a major plus not a setback.”

If Yul wins the election, he will join fellow actor, Desmond Elliot, who is currently a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Named after the popular Russian actor, Yul Brynner, Yul is the last of six children of his father. He attended the University of Port Harcourt where he studied Dramatic Arts.

His foray into Nollywood began in 2005 when he starred in a movie titled, The Exquirers, alongside the late veteran actors, Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa.

He got his break in 2007 after featuring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in the movie “Wind Of Glory.”