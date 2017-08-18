Anambra Governorship: UPP chairman backpedals, lifts suspension on aspirants

Related News

The crisis rocking the United Progressive Party, UPP, may have ended as the embattled acting Anambra State chapter chairman of the party, Sylvester Igwilo, has lifted the suspension of two aspirants for the November 18 Anambra governorship election, Osita Chidoka and Chudi Offodile.

Mr. Igwilo, had on Wednesday announced the suspension of the two gubernatorial aspirants for alleged anti-party activities, a situation which threw the party into confusion.

But the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the party on same day suspended Mr. Igwilo and dissolved the Anambra State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

Mr. Igwilo and other members of the SWC, after a meeting with the National Chairman of the party, Chekwas Okorie on Thursday, withdrew all the allegations he levelled against the two aspirants and the national leadership of the party.

The state chairman in a statement he jointly issued with the state secretary, Fidelis Okafor, last night said the suspension has been lifted.

The statement reads: “the State Working Committee of the United Progressives Party Anambra state chapter led by the Chairman, Dr (sir) Igwilo Sylvester. C, after a meeting with the National Chairman, key stakeholders of the party held on Thursday 17th of August 2017, resolved as follows-

“That the allegations against the two gubernatorial aspirants of the party, namely, Chief Osita Chidoka and Hon. Chudi Offodile, after critical review were unfounded and lacked merit. Consequently, the suspension is hereby lifted.

“That the various allegations peddled against the National Chairman of the UPP, Chief (Dr.) Chekwas Okorie are spurious and unfounded. The SWC, while reaffirming our loyalty to the National Working Committee and the National Chairman of the party, regrets the inconveniences and damages the unfounded allegations might have caused his reputation and the party.

“All others who were suspended are absolved of all allegations and the suspension hereby lifted.

Messrs. Igwilo and Okafor also said the forthcoming gubernatorial primary of the party scheduled for Saturday will proceed as scheduled adding that the party is now ‘more united, stronger, bigger and focused for success at the forthcoming Anambra state governorship election.’

“All security and law enforcement agencies, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the general public are hereby notified,” the statement added.