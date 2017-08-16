Anambra governorship: UPP enmeshed in crisis

Related News

The National Working Committee, NWC, of the United People’s Party, UPP, on Tuesday announced the dissolution of the Anambra State Working Committee, SWC, of the party.

This followed an extraordinary meeting of the party’s NWC at the National Secretariat, Abuja.

A statement by the National Secretary of the party, Sadeeq Masalla, said the dissolution became necessary following alleged “rebellion by some misguided members of the acting State Working Committee (SWC) of our party in Anambra State which was carried out through a press conference addressed by Dr. Sylvester Igwilo, the acting State Chairman of the Party.”

Mr. Igwilo at the said press conference had announced the suspension of the party’s two governorship aspirants, Osita Chidoka and Chudi Ofodile.

Both candidates had on Friday been screened by the headquarters and cleared to contest the party’s governorship ticket for the November 18 election.

“Ifeanyi Okonkwo, a member of the party from Nnobi Ward 1, Idemili South Local Government Area, Anambra State, is also suspended from being a member of the party for his culpability in the unfolding acts of rebellion against the leadership of the party”, Mr. Masalla said.

The party further said that it shall put the necessary machinery in motion to get to the root of the rebellion with a view to identifying the actual culprits and their sponsors.

Mr Masalla further assured all loyal members of the party in Anambra State that no member who is innocent of this rebellion will suffer any sanction.

“We assure the general public and members of our party especially the already published delegates to the Governorship Primary Election scheduled to hold in Awka, Anambra State on Saturday 19th August 2017, shall proceed unhindered”.

Mr. Igwilo’s announcement of Messrs. Chidoka and Ofodile’s suspension earlier in the day had thrown the party into confusion and a state of uncertainty.

Mr. Chidoka was a former Minister of Aviation while Mr. Ofodile was a former member of the House of Representative.

The state chairman also announced the suspension of the national treasurer of the party, Flint Obiekwe, and deputy national secretary, Nwabueze Anyichi.

Announcing the suspension at the state party headquarters in Awka, Mr. Igwilo said they were suspended for alleged anti -arty activities aimed at undermining the authority of the state executive.

Mr. Igwilo listed the grounds for their indefinite suspension to include: “breach of article seven paragraph (b) of the registered constitution of UPP; non -roduction and submission of any documentary evidence of their resignation from them for political parties”

“Introducing money politics of inducing members with cash donation which tends to bring the image of the party into disrepute and ridicule.

“Going to Abuja to deposit an illegal sum of N5,000,000.00 without the constant and approval of the state executive committee.

“Appearing for a purported screening without the approval and authority of the state executive committee, outside the provision in the party constitution (Article 16 d).

“Anti-Party activities to undermine the state executive authority on party congress.

“Illegally opening personal campaign offices outside the Party local branches, thereby running a parallel party organization.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Chidoka has debunked reports of his suspension describing it as the handiwork of forces outside the party bent on causing confusion within the party’s ranks.

A statement by his campaign spokesperson, Viola Okolie, said Mr. Chidoka has not been suspended from the party and is not facing any disciplinary issues whatsoever with the party.

“Our attention has been drawn to reports circulating in a section of the media that frontline contender in the November 18, 2017 Anambra governorship election, Chief Osita Chidoka has been suspended from our great party, the United Progressive Party (UPP).

“This is totally misleading and aimed at destabilizing our great party ahead of our governorship election primaries scheduled for August 19, 2017,” the statement said.

“While we are aware of forces outside our party bent at causing confusion within our ranks having realized our massive support from the people ahead of the elections, we state in very strong terms that they are fighting a lost battle as we are not in any way distracted in our mission to return Anambra back to the people come November 18, 2017.”

The statement urged all supporters of the candidate and the party to disregard the report and continue working hard for the election.