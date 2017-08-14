Anambra governorship: APC clears Andy Uba, 11 others for primary

Related News

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has cleared all the 12 aspirants seeking to become its candidate for the November governorship election in Anambra.

The cleared aspirants include a serving senator and former presidential aide, Andy Uba.

The Chairman of the APC screening panel, Agboola Ajayi, on Saturday declared all 12 aspirants eligible to contest the governorship primary which is set to hold on August 19 in the state.

Mr. Ajayi, the Ondo State deputy governor, while presenting his committee’s report, said all the aspirants did well and are able to lead the party in the state.

The committee chairman said all the aspirants complied with the guidelines and signed an undertaken, saying they would support whoever from amongst them that emerges as the party’s candidate.

The APC National Organising Secretary, Osita Izunaso, congratulated the aspirants and said an appeal panel may be set up if necessary.

“So far, we have not received any report of violence against all the aspirants. We urge you to carry on. We are very hopeful that one of you will eventually emerge as the next governor of Anambra State,” he said.

The twelve aspirants cleared are: Chukwuma Paul, Madu Nonso, Moghalu George, Nwibe Bart, Nwike Patrick, Nwoye Tony, Obidigbo Chike, Okonwko D, Onunkwo Johnbosco, Uba Andy, Uchegbu Adaobi, and Uzoh Obinna‎.

One of the aspirants, Mr. Uba, while addressing journalists after receiving his clearance certificate promised to support the party notwithstanding whether he wins the party’s ticket or not.

He said the current governor of the state “must pack his bags and go because APC must rule in Anambra.”

Mr. Uba was elected senator on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, but left the party during its leadership crisis.

He vowed not to return to the PDP even if he loses the APC primary.