Biafra: MASSOB warns Nigerian govt not to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu

A faction of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, on Sunday warned the federal government that re-arresting pro-Biafran Leader, Nnamdi Kanu, could lead to a crisis unprecedented in the history of the country.



Mr. Kanu, leader of another pro-Biafran group, Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was arrested and detained by the federal government for alleged treason in 2015.



He was granted bail earlier this year with some conditions, which include that he must not be seen in a crowd of more than 10 persons and he must not address press conference or interviews, conditions he has serially flouted.



He also backed a one-day seat at home protest by Igbos in the South-east and South-south of the country to press home their demand for a separate Biafran country.



The seat-at-home protest was largely successful especially in the South-east, a situation that heightened the already charged political atmosphere in the country.



Lately, various groups including the Arewa Youth Assembly have called on security agencies to re-arrest Mr. Kanu for inciting statements.



But, MASSOB, in a statement by the factional leader, Uchenna Madu, warned that if Mr Kanu is re-arrested, the country may not recover from the crisis such action will generate.



“MASSOB warns that any attempts or plan to re arrest Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be thoroughly and massively resisted. We can never tolerate it. It is an insult and embarrassment to our inalienable Rights. We shall collapse Nigeria if he is arrested”.



“Now that we know that our consistency and exposure of the hidden truths is dangerously frustrating, disorganising and killing their age long agendas against the people of Biafra, we shall never relent or surrender,” Mr Madu stated.



Earlier in June, PREMIUM TIMES reported how another faction of MASSOB condemned Mr. Kanu’s use of hate speech.

“MASSOB had existed for 18 years without violence, but in 2009, I went to London and opened Radio Biafra and handed it over to Nnamdi Kanu as the director,” another MASSOB leader, Ralph Uwazurike, said.

“Soon afterwards, politicians hijacked him, and he started working for them.

“The radio that was meant to educate our people and advise our people was turned into the source of hate messages, blackmail, intimidation and others.”