Anambra governorship: PDP screens Ifeanyi Ubah, Stella Oduah, five others

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday in Abuja began the screening of seven members who have indicated interest to contest the November 18 governorship election in Anambra.

Addressing the aspirants at the party’s National Secretariat, Chairman of the Screening Committee, Adamu Waziri, pledged that the committee would do a thorough and fair job.

Mr. Waziri expressed confidence that the party would present a candidate with capacity to win the election.

“Every one of us has something to lose if we lose Anambra election,” he said.

Mr. Waziri promised to update journalists on the outcome of the exercise when concluded.

The aspirants are Ifeanyi Ubah, Chairman of Capital Oil; Stella Oduah, former minister of aviation; Oseloka Obaze, former Secretary of Anambra State; Alex Obiogolu, John Emeka, Akolisa Ufodike and Lynda Ikpeazu.

After taking his turn in the exercise, an aspirant, Mr. Obaze, told journalists that he had confidence in the committee, and claimed that he was the most qualified aspirant.

“There are six other aspirants but in terms of experience and capability, I think I am the best,” he said.

Asked if there was any petition against him, Mr. Obaze said there was one that had to do with an interview he granted, but he has clarified the issue with the committee.

He described the recent gun attack on St. Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, as dehumanising, and urged security agencies to get to the root of the matter.

“What they have done is to scare people from going to the church.

“Let government get to the root of the matter and prosecute the people that carried out the attack,” Mr. Obaze said.

The PDP has scheduled its primary election on the Anambra poll on August 19.

(NAN)