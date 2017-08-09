Death of Anambra parishioners will not be in vain – Chidoka

Related News

A governorship aspirant on the platform of United Peoples Party, UPP, in Anambra State, Osita Chidoka, has said the death of about 12 parishioners of St. Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu, a town in the state, would not be in vain.

Mr. Chidoka spoke on Tuesday when he took his campaign to the Atani in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

He had earlier cancelled all his political engagements for two days in honour of the victims of the attack, which took place during an early morning mass on Sunday.

According to a statement by Viola Okolie, the media director of his campaign, Mr. Chidoka, a former aviation minister, “called on all citizens of Anambra to stand up in one accord against any order that nurtures, promotes and endorses impunity and recklessness in our state.”

He said the incident was a clear indication of the erosion of values, moral standard and failure of leadership in the state.

He said nobody should rest until those responsible for the attack and similar killings in the state were brought to book.

Mr. Chidoka lamented the level of neglect in Atani, which he described as alarming. According to him, the failure of the state government to open up the economic potentials of the local council was not only unexplainable but also unforgivable.

He said, “Ogbaru is blessed with huge gas deposit, fertile land for agricultural activities, abundant aquatic resources and a waterway that connects the inland of our state to the rest of the world, yet we have done nothing to develop the resources for the benefit of our people. Clearly, the people of Ogbaru have not been treated well.”

The aspirant said the coming election offered the people of Anambra the opportunity to institute a responsible and resourceful government that would dedicate its energy to the good of the ordinary people.

He said if elected as governor, he would set up a special development programme to unlock the economic potentials of Ogbaru council and other such areas across the state.

Mr. Chidoka, who later commissioned his campaign office in Onitsha South Local Government Area, restated the vision of his government to modernise markets in the state and boost small scale business with aids and international connection.

According to him, the era where the benefits of government were restricted to a privileged few had ended.

Speaking at the event, a woman leader, Roselyn Okafor, commended the aspirant for his commitment and dedication to the developmental needs of the ordinary people.

She said of all the aspirants at the grassroots, Mr. Chidoka was the only one genuinely in touch with the people at the grassroots and championing their cause.

The statement also said the aspirant had set up campaign offices and political structure in 21 local government areas of the state, out of which he had toured and commissioned 12.