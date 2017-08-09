Anambra 2017: Stella Oduah, Ifeanyi Ubah, five others set to battle for PDP ticket

Related News

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has named seven aspirants who have obtained the party’s nomination and expression of interest forms for the Anambra governorship election scheduled for November 28.

The list of the seven aspirants includes controversial businessman and Managing Director, Capital Oil and Gas, Ifeanyi Ubah, and a former Minister of Aviation, Stella Oduah.

Others are former Miss Nigeria and former member of House of Representatives, Lynda Ikpeazu, Alex Obiogolu, Oseloka Obaze, Okechukwu Emeka, Akolisa Ufodike.

Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee, made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Adeyeye recalled that the party had on July 27 dissolved all the parallel PDP executives in Anambra.

The two big guns in the list, Mr. Ubah and Ms. Oduah are being probed for alleged sharp practices.

The Department of State Services, DSS arrested Mr. Ubah in May over his alleged role in the alleged theft of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. The product, it said, was valued at over N11 billion. The agency said Mr. Ubah’s action amounted to economic sabotage, with “capacity to negatively impact on national economy.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the petrol was stored in Capital Oil’s tank farm by the state oil firm, NNPC. Capital oil eventually sold the petrol without the permission of the NNPC leading to eventual arrest of Mr. Ubah who was later released by the SSS.

The businessman, however, denied any wrongdoing, saying he was also being owed billions by the NNPC.

Ms. Oduah, much more earlier in 2013, landed in troubled waters over the purchase of two armoured BMW vehicles for N255 million by an agency under her supervision when she was aviation minister.

Reacting to the allegation more recently, the former minister said she is unaware of any probe by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of the scandal.

Ms. Oduah told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Sunday that there was no basis upon which she could be probed.

Whoever emerges the PDP candidate is expected to slug it out with the governing APGA party in Anambra as well as other political parties for the governorship election.

In a related development, the PDP national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, has warned that the party would no longer condone any act of indiscipline from members.

Mr. Makarfi gave the warning while inaugurating a 37-member Caretaker Committee for the Anambra chapter of the party on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the party’s leadership was already witnessing some form of indiscipline from some members, and warned that any undisciplined act would be sanctioned promptly.

“Anybody that transgresses and thinks he can act the way he wants will be dealt with. We will no longer allow the party to be abused,” Makarfi said.

He stated that the inauguration of the Anambra caretaker committee for the party was important after the dissolution of the hitherto parallel executive committees in the state.

According to him, the inauguration of the new committee is important as the party prepares for Anambra governorship election.

