INEC expresses readiness for Anambra guber poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has expressed readiness to conduct the November 18 governorship election in Anambra.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, in the state, Nkwachukwu Orji, stated this at a stakeholders’ forum in Awka on Tuesday.

Mr. Orji told participants that all necessary things had been put in place, and that the commission had extended ongoing voters registration to the wards.

“We have put everything in place to ensure that we have a smooth sail during the November 18 governorship election in Anambra,’’ he said.

The INEC official said that on assumption of office in the state recently, he encouraged the management and staff of the commission to rededicate themselves to the principles of integrity and transparency.

“We are committed to providing a level-playing field for all candidates and political parties.

“I like to state with confidence that we are ready for the Nov. 18 Anambra state governorship election,” he reaffirmed.

Mr. Orji said that 79, 700 persons in the state registered as voters during the first phase of ongoing nationwide Continuous Voter Registration, and that the number had risen since the second quarter commenced on July 24.

He also said that training of prospective registration officials had already commenced at all local government headquarters in the state to guarantee successful conduct of the exercise.

While assuring of open-door and transparency, the electoral commissioner pledged his readiness to welcome views, suggestions and inputs of all stakeholders in the electoral process.

Ama Ibom, the Head of ICT Department of INEC in Anambra, assured that everything possible had been done to ensure that the machines for the conduct of the governorship election in the state would be functional.

He said that the commission took time to address hiccups which resulted in the malfunctioning of the machines during election.

In his remarks, Chairman of Progressive Peoples Alliance, PPA, in the state, Chief Mathias Ameke, urged INEC to ensure that it made adequate financial and logistic preparations to check inducement its workers during the elections.

(NAN)