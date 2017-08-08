PDP suspends former factional chairman, vows to tackle indiscipline

Related News

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has suspended Ken Emeakayi, a former factional chairman of the party in Anambra, for a month over alleged act of indiscipline.

Dayo Adeyeye, the National Publicity Secretary, PDP National Caretaker Committee, made this known at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

Mr. Adeyeye recalled that the party had on July 27 dissolved all the parallel PDP executives in Anambra.

Mr. Adeyeye, however, said that three days after the dissolution of all factional executive in the state, Mr. Emeakayi went ahead to summon a meeting of his faction, which was in clear violation of the decision of National Caretaker Committee.

He said when the committee heard about the development, it issued a query to Mr. Emeakayi on his action, and that rather than respond to the issue, Mr. Emeakayi disparaged the national leadership of the party.

“His reply not only showed total disrespect to the National Caretaker Committee, he disparaged the personality of the chairman and the secretary.

“He issued words of abuse totally unbecoming of a person who claims to be holding an important office as chairman of a state party.

“We found this to be gross indiscipline. And today we took a decision on this matter in accordance with the provisions of our constitution.

“So, the National Caretaker Committee at its meeting today took cognisance of the violation of the Provision of Section 58 (1A, B, C, G, H, I, J, M) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (as amended) by Chief Ken Emeakayi.

“We took a decision to immediately suspend him for a period of one month, in accordance with Section 57 (3) of the PDP Constitution 2012 (as amended),’’ Adeyeye said.

He said that the case of Mr. Emeakayi had also been referred to the National Disciplinary Committee of the party for further disciplinary action.

Mr. Adeyeye said that the decision was taken in order to sanitise the situation in Anambra.

“It is also to send a signal to all party members and trouble makers all over the country that those who decide to `trouble Israel’ will not find peace themselves.

“We will henceforth not condone any act of indiscipline.”

Mr. Adeyeye also disclosed that seven aspirants have so far obtained PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the Anambra Governorship election scheduled for Nov. 28.

They are Alex Obiogolu, Oseloka Obaze, Prince Okechukwu Emeka, Patrick Ubah, Akolisa Ufodike, Lynda Ikpeazu and Stella Oduah.

In a related development, the PDP national chairman, Ahmed Makarfi, has warned that the party would no longer condone any act of indiscipline from members.

Mr. Makarfi gave the warning while inaugurating a 37-member Caretaker Committee for the Anambra chapter of the party on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said that the party’s leadership was already witnessing some form of indiscipline from some members, and warned that any undisciplined act would be sanctioned promptly.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. What we are saying is that any future act of indiscipline will be immediately dealt with, with appropriate measure.

“We have noticed that and I assure you that without any delay we will take appropriate measure. The Constitution of PDP has stipulated how indiscipline should be addressed.

“Anybody that transgresses and thinks he can act the way he wants will be dealt with. We will no longer allow the party to be abused,” Makarfi said.

He stated that the inauguration of the Anambra caretaker committee for the party was important after the dissolution of the hitherto parallel executive committees in the state.

According to him, the inauguration of the new committee is important as the party prepares for Anambra governorship election.

The committee has A. B. Nwosu as Chairman and Josephine Anenih as Secretary.

Mr. Makarfi charged the committee to run the affairs of the party in the state, organise effective structure and campaign for the November 18 gubernatorial election.

He said that subject to the approval of the national caretaker committee, the state committee would also constitute and inaugurate local government and ward caretaker committees of the party across the state.

The chairman also challenged the state committee to mobilise enough to effectively restore PDP’s popularity in the state.

“The committee is also to ensure discipline of members in accordance with party’s Constitution to deal with anti-party activities that shall hinder the successful prosecution of the Anambra gubernatorial election,” he said.

Accepting the responsibility, Mr. Nwosu commended the national caretaker committee for the privilege and opportunity given him and members of the committee to reclaim Anambra for PDP.

He described the state as one of the strongest at the inception of the party.

He assured that his committee would discharge its assignment diligently and restore Anambra to its pre-eminence position in PDP.

“We pledge to abide by the Constitution of the party and enthrone internal democracy, which is one of the founding ideals of our great party.

“We shall endeavour to keep the front door open so as to discourage all who are used to using back doors and other means. Our mantra shall be that the front door works better,” he said.

He pleaded with members who have left the party to come back so that “we all shall join hands for the difficult task in the months ahead.”

According to Mr. Nwosu, to defeat an incumbent governor is not an easy task, but PDP can do it.

“We will do it not by any unfair means but by reconnecting to the people and re-convincing them that PDP provides the best platform for relieving the burden of everyday living of Anambra people.

“We are certain that we can do this.”

(NAN)