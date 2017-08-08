One killed in car accident in Ebonyi

Related News

One person died while four were critically wounded in multiple motor accidents, which occurred on Tuesday morning, at Nkalagu junction in Ebonyi, on the Abakaliki—Enugu federal highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the accident involved three trucks.

Kehinde Ayuba, the Nkalagu Unit Commander of the commission, said the accident was caused by officials of the food produce task-force operating on the highway, that stopped one of the vehicles.

“The taskforce officials suddenly stopped the articulated vehicle heading towards Abakaliki, and another articulated vehicle on top speed, rammed into it.

“Pieces of iron from the iron bundles being conveyed by the first articulated vehicle, pierced through the one at the rear as both vehicles lost control.

“The second articulated vehicle in the melee, collided with another articulated vehicle heading towards Enugu as visibility was poor during the period, being early in the morning,” he said.

He noted that the corpse of the deceased had been deposited at the Ezzamgbo General Hospital, while the injured were receiving treatment at the Annunciation Hospital, Enugu.

“We would continue appealing to motorists to obey traffic regulations while shunning night travels or related periods with poor visibility,” he said. (NAN)