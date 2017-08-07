Anambra Church killings an attack on God — Ohaneze​

Related News

The Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, on Monday condemned the attack on St. Philip Catholic Church Ozubulu, Anambra State by a gunman, describing it as an attack on God.

“Such a dastardly and cantankerous act smells to high heaven. People have lost reason, civility and good conscience. This is a direct attack on God with daft and brazen impunity,” the organisation noted .

In statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Uche Achi-Okpaga, the group said the attack was unforgivable.

“The devil sold a dummy to them and they bought it hook, line and sinker. This is condemned in all ramification. If you attack a man you appeal to God for recompense, when you attack God in His sanctuary who will will appeal to,” he queried.

The group, while commiserating with the government and people of the state, urged the police not to speculate but to carry out detailed investigation to unmask the perpetrators.

“Ohaneze joins the league of well meaning Nigerians to commiserate with the good people of Anambra state and, in particular, the entire bereaved families and pray the Almighty God to give them enough spiritual shock absorber to bear the irreparable and irreplaceable loss.

“The operatives should not speculate. They should swing into action to unmask the devil incarnates.”

Mr. Achi-Okpaga urged security agencies to redouble their efforts to make the south east zone safer for the people.

“The whole of South East is under siege with Police and military blockades here and there. Yet herdsmen killings and kidnapping and all sorts of vices have become the order of the day. It is unfortunate,” he lamented.