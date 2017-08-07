Anambra governorship poll: Don’t listen to IPOB, APGA advises electorate

Related News

The All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, on Monday advised the electorate in Anambra to shun the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, to boycott the governorship election in the state coming up in November.

The party’s National Director of Publicity, Ifeanacho Oguejiofor said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, in Abuja that the call was unrealistic as nothing would stop the election.

Mr. Oguejiofor said, “Nobody should listen to the so called IPOB telling them that there won’t be election in Anambra, it is not possible.

“Whether we like it or not there can never be two states in a state likewise there can never be two authorities or two supremacists in a state.

“Until that is done, Anambrarians should go and register and have their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) so that they can express their choice.

“This is because the choices they make today will affect their future, so they should go all out and obtain their PVCs which is their power,” he said.

Mr. Oguejiofor urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to give all political parties level playing ground to enable them transform the country’s democracy, nurture and sustain it.

The director expressed confidence that no political party would beat APGA in the forthcoming polls.

According to him, the party has built solid foundation over the years in terms of people and infrastructural development since it wrested power from the PDP in the state.

“Since then we have been building the foundation and Willie Obiano is also building a super structure that no political party will be able to edge him out of the race.

“Whether you like it or not Anambra State is working, Obiano is equally working; the internally generated revenue of the state has improved since he came to power,” he said.

Mr. Oguejiofor disclosed that the party would commence sale of expression of interest form at the rate of N1 million and nomination form at N4 million from Aug. 8-10.

He said that primaries would be held on August 15 while August 17 would be for the sitting of the governorship primaries appeal panel.

The director added that the party would commence campaign on August 18.

(NAN)