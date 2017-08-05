Ebonyi commissioner watched FRSC personnel being lynched without acting – Official

Related News

The Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, on Saturday lamented what it described as incessant attacks on its personnel discharging their lawful duties in Ebonyi.

The corps also alleged that a serving commissioner in the state watched its staff being lynched without acting.

Stella Uchegbu, Sector Commander of the commission in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria that such negative development was hindering the effective discharge of their duties.

According to Ms. Uchegbu, such incidents are recorded more along the busy Abakaliki to Enugu federal highway.

“The attackers do not ask questions on the actions of our personnel, or listen to explanations before attacking and leaving our staff critical wounded in most cases.

“The question is, do they attack other security agents in such manner, or is it because we do not carry arms?” she queried.

The sector commander lamented that despite the various avenues explored by the corps to enlighten the public on its activities, the threat had persisted.

“Our duty is primarily to save lives but it has become pertinent that in doing so, we have to protect ourselves first.

“Not all dehumanizing acts against our staff are made public as the offenders usually appeal that such issues are settled amicably” she said.

She said that whenever the corps prosecuted motorists for violating traffic regulations, the culprits always felt our staff were against them.

“When accidents caused by violating these regulations occur, they do not affect only the offenders, but innocent people, who did not violate such regulations.

Ms. Uchegbu recalled an incident on July 28, when a bus driver abducted FRSC staff detailed to take him (driver) to the FRSC headquarters for prosecution.

“The driver overloaded his vehicle and when our staff was detailed to take him to our office, he sped towards Enugu, which made other personnel to pursue him with our patrol vehicles.

“The abductor’s vehicle unfortunately somersaulted and the crowd, which gathered, started brutalising our personnel, including the abductee, which left them seriously injured and hospitalised.

“The most intriguing aspect was that a serving commissioner in the state witnessed the spectacle and was alleged to have aided the attackers,” she lamented.

(NAN)