APGA crisis: Obiano hails court ruling affirming Oye as Chairman

Related News

Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has described the court judgements which affirmed Victor Oye as the authentic National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA as a landmark one.

He was reacting to a judgement by Chukwudi Okaa of Nnewi High Court, on Tuesday, July 18, which barred the factional chairman, Martins Agbaso-led executive from conducting the gubernatorial primary election for Anambra.

This followed a motion filed to that effect by Victor Oye and 21 other APGA faithful on the side of Governor Willie Obiano.

Mr. Okaa, while granting Oye’s application, restrained the INEC, Okechukwu Nkoloagu, Jerry Obasi and Chuks Nwogu, as defendants, their agents, privies or otherwise, from taking any steps towards organizing, conducting or holding any congress or primary election in the name of APGA, for selection or nomination of gubernatorial candidate for Anambra 2017 poll pending the hearing and determination of the substantive motion on notice.

Also Dennis C. Maduechesi of Awka High Court 3 on July 28, 2017 declared Oye the authentic chairman of the party.

Mr. Obiano, in statement in Awka by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Strategic Communications, Oliver Okpala, said the judgement has restored the hope of Nigerians in the principle of the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.

According to the governor, the judgement on APGA and that of the PDP which upheld the leadership of Ahmed Makarfi recently had also affirmed the principle of the supremacy of political parties above other sectional considerations.

He said the judgement is a frank reminder to merchants of impunity in political parties that there is no longer room for their lawlessness in the nation’s political space.

Mr. Obiano advised other arms of government to emulate the judiciary which he said had always risen up to the occasion whenever democracy was at the crossroads.

“The judgement on APGA has once again confirmed the correctness and clear direction of Governor Willie Obiano as well as cleared off all impediments to his reelection bid,” Mr. Okpala added.