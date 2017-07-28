UNICEF praises Governor Ugwuanyi’s people-centred governance

Related News

The country office of UNICEF in Nigeria has declared its full support for what it called a people-centred approach to governance adopted by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State since he assumed office.

Saying Governor Ugwuanyi’s government is strong, the UNICEF country representative, Mohammed Fall, who led a delegation from the global body on a courtesy visit to the Government House, Enugu, said, “I want also to thank you for your leadership, thank you for your vision, your government is also strong.

“Since you became governor of Enugu State, the atmosphere in Enugu has been serene. I want to use this opportunity to thank you for the overall leadership you are providing to the development work, the partnership with UNICEF and for maintaining the status of Enugu as one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria.

“From the report I receive, from the feedback that has been provided that Enugu is in God’s hands, this is really true due to the peaceful nature atmosphere Enugu has and the easy life people have here in the state,” said the UNICEF chief as his team assessed Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration so far during the visit.

The governor, who played host to the visitors at the Executive Chambers, Government House, said his state has become a child-friendly one while also earning plaudits for her free maternal and child healthcare programme.

Yet, the UNICEF team further commended the governor and the state lawmakers for their overall synergy that culminated in the passage of the Child Rights Act Law, a development, Mr. Fall said also demonstrated that Governor Ugwuanyi was offering exemplary leadership to the people of the state.

On the relationship between the organization and Enugu State Government, the country representative expressed appreciation to the governor “for your outstanding cooperation, the cooperation you extended to UNICEF, for the facilities you have provided for us throughout last year.

“The cooperation has been demonstrated by your hospitality as the state governor. You have provided us full facilities. I am talking about the facilities you provided for us which I must confirm is the best in the county,” he said.

The governor informed his visitors that in reinforcing Enugu status as a child-friendly state, “money is currently being released to the state Ministry of Gender Affairs to mainstream children and women related programmes in budget implementation,” in the state.

“We have set up a State Committee on Child Adoption and Fostering to facilitate the Child Rights Act and to protect children from all other forms of abuse, including child trafficking while improving the quality of child justice administration and creating awareness and sensitization on adoption and related matters in Enugu State.”

Also to provide conducive environment for children in the state, Mr. Ugwuanyi said the government committed huge sums of money in infrastructure upgrade and other facilities in primary and secondary schools across the state.

He said that policy catapulted Enugu to ninth place in the last West Africa School Certificate Examinations(WASCE).