PDP dissolves factional executives in Anambra State

The Peoples Democratic Party’s National Caretaker Committee on Thursday dissolved all the existing factional executive committees of the party in Anambra State.

The meeting was convened with leaders and members of the party in the state to resolve all lingering issues.

“The NCC in the exercise of its powers under Section 31, 2, E today dissolves all the existing factional Executive Committees of the Party in Anambra State,” the party said.

“The NCC will in due course, appoint a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the PDP in the State pending when it will be auspicious to elect executive committees at all levels.”

The party enjoined all members to bury their differences and move the party to greater heights and ensure its victory in state’s gubernatorial election on November 18.