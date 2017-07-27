Anambra 2017: ID picks governorship candidate August 31

Related News

The Independent Democrats, ID, has fixed August 31 for the election of its candidate in the governorship election in Anambra State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, will conduct the governorship election on November 18.

According to the timetable released on Thursday by the National Secretary of ID, Tobi Adeniyi, the process for the election of the party’s flag bearer would begin on August 1.

It said between August 1 and 10, aspirants are expected to buy and return the Express of Interest and nomination forms to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The aspirants would then be screened for two days between August 10 and 11 ahead of the governorship primary election on August 31.

The party also fixed September 18 deadline for the submission of forms CF001 and CF002 to INEC while September 25 is the last day for publication of candidates’ list.

The statement also said the last day for submission of nomination forms of candidates was October 9 while that of the withdrawal by candidates and replacement of withdrawn candidates was October 9.

It also said that the publication of the final list of nominated candidates was October 19, while the last day for campaign is November 16.

INEC had in February approved November 18 for the conduct of the governorship election.

It said campaigns by political parties will start on August 18 and close by November 16, while primaries would be held between July 22 and September 2.

The electoral body said the new governor would be sworn in on March 16, 2018.