66-year-old murder suspect, 12-year-old, nine other prisoners freed by Ebonyi Chief Judge

Related News

The Chief Judge of Ebonyi, Alloy Nwankwo, has discharged 11 awaiting trial inmates at the Abakaliki Prison, while 18 others were granted bail.

Mr. Nwankwo who spoke to journalists, said the exercise was conducted in order to decongest the prison.

He said that nine of the inmates were granted bail on own-recognisance, while the other nine were admitted to conditional bail.

“There are over 1,000 inmates in the prison, hence the need for us to regularly visit the prison to treat deserving cases in order to decongest the prison in line with the prison reform policy.

“I commend the prison authority for compiling the case files in proper order; by October we will come back to continue with the exercise,” Mr. Nwankwo said.

He warned the inmates that regained their freedom to be of good conduct and to avoid engaging in further criminal activities that could bring them back to prison.

“I want to admonish the freed inmates to shun acts capable of bringing them back to the prison yard.

“You must be of good conduct, shun further criminal activities and work to contribute meaningfully to the development of the society.

“Those on bail must also stick to the bail conditions to avoid revocation of the bail,’’ he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that suspects released included 66-year-old man, Patrick Oji, accused of murder and who has been in custody for nine years without trial.

Others discharged were: Ikechukwu Okoro, Chibueze Nweke, Chibuike Agbo, Ndubuisi Ogbonna, Ndubuisi Nworie and a 12- year-old boy, charged with alleged burglary, among others.

(NAN)