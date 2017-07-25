PDP to hold Anambra governorship primaries August 19

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has released the timetable for the Anambra 2017 gubernatorial election coming up on November 18, 2017.

In a tweet on its official Twitter handle, Tuesday, the party said the process will start officially from July 21 and end on November 18 and also stated the venues for specific events.

The party’s governorship primaries will hold on August 19.

The process will start with the notification of elections sent formally to the state chapter.

From July 24 to August 7, there will be the sale and return of expressions of interest or nomination forms at the National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

There will also be the screening of aspirants from August 9 to August 10, the party added.

Other expected events are screening of appeals on August 13; appeals on ad-hoc ward congress, August 16 and the governorship primaries which will hold on August 19.

The appeal on the primaries will follow on August 23 and collection of election nomination forms will start on the same day and end on August 25.

The party said September 18 will be the last day for the submission of the forms while publication of details of the candidates’ forms will take place on September 25.

October 4, has been scheduled as the last day for withdrawal by candidates and replacements.

The last day for the submission of candidates’ nomination forms will be October 9 while on November 4, there will be a publication of notice of poll by INEC.

November 16 will be the last day for campaigns, the party said.

A possible run-off election will be within seven days after the announcement of the winner of the election.