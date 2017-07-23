Display honesty, integrity, rule of law, Ugwuanyi tells Enugu new traffic cadets

Related News

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has charged the newly recruited 200 Traffic Enforcement Bureau Cadets and their supervisors to discharge their duties with due diligence, honesty, integrity and utmost respect for the rule of Law and the rights of residents of the state.

The governor also appealed to residents of the state to cooperate with the new enforcement cadets to ensure the success of the programme by obeying traffic laws, rules and regulations as well as respect for the officers saddled with the responsibility of the enforcement.

Governor Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his deputy, Cecilia Ezeilo, spoke during the passing out parade of the Cadets at the Michael Okpara Square, Enugu, which was attended by the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, represented by his deputy, Donatus Uzogbado; the GOC, 82 Division, Enugu, represented by the Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Lasisi Adegboye; the State Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam Abubakar; the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Edward Zambi; State Commandant, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Amoga Steve Usman, among others.

The governor pointed out that the repositioning of the Bureau, became imperative, shortly upon the inception of his administration, in view of “the glaring need for a reorganization and standardization of the system of traffic enforcement in the state in line with extant laws”.

He added that the streamlined programme was also accentuated by persistent complaints and protests from members of the public over the activities of some people purporting to be working as traffic wardens cum revenue collectors for the State Ministry of Transport, the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority as well as some Local government Councils in the State.

The governor explained that the state ministry of transport was consequently directed to reorganize the State Traffic Enforcement System in concert with some other government ministries and agencies, disclosing that “a major component of this reorganization was the reconstitution of a properly organized State Traffic Enforcement Bureau to be manned by well trained personnel to handle the enforcement of traffic and related matters in Enugu State”.

While expressing delight that the training was successful, Gov.ernor Ugwuanyi commended the State Ministry of Transport as well as other supporting Ministries and Law Enforcement Agencies in the State particularly the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), for their dedicated efforts towards the actualization of the project.

He equally expressed confident that with the constitution of the new Bureau, “the people of Enugu State will experience a new lease of life as far as traffic enforcement and related issues are concerned”.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Transport, Vitus Okechi, commended Governor Ugwuanyi for his efforts towards the actualization of his four-point agenda to entrench good governance, enhance rural development, provide infrastructure and empower the youths, stating that his administration has done a lot in the transport sector.

Mr. Okechi charged the new cadets to go out and discharge their duties diligently with the fear of God and called on the public to cooperate with the officers and “desist from giving any form of cash or bride to any officer when an offence is committed”.

The commissioner announced that offenders should “proceed to any Commercial Bank and pay into the Enugu State Pay-Direct Account (ENSG-IGR) Ministry of Transport, Enugu”.

In his remark, the Commissioner of Police described the exercise as another important event aimed at enhancing the security of the state as well as ensuring free flow of traffic on the roads.

He advised the new Cadets and their Supervisors to hand over offenders to the police for prosecution and avoid any form of corrupt practice in the discharge of their duties.

“Any arrest should be handed over to the police since prosecution is the constitutional right of the police. Don’t take bride from the motorists as any corrupt practice by you people will ruin the efforts made in establishing the organization”, the Police Commissioner advised, while expressing joy over the efforts of the state government in assisting the police to ensure sanity on the roads.

The highlights of the event were a rich and colourful parade by the men and women of the new Cadets as well as their traffic drill display.