“PDP is a non-issue” – Okorocha

Related News

The Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not a threat to his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Mr. Okorocha, who is also APC Governors Forum Chairman, spoke on Thursday after he led his colleagues to a meeting with Acting President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“PDP is a non-issue; we don’t even care about that. We defeated them when they were in power, so what is different when we are now in power?” he said.

Mr. Okorocha said the medical vacation of President Muhammadu Buhari will not stop the ruling party from holding its convention.

He said the party is still trying to put its house in order before the convention can take place.

“We came to discuss issues relating to our party and our government and how to move our party forward.”

“The convention not taking place has nothing to do with the absence of the President or the Acting President. We are just putting our house in order and making sure things are in the right form before we kick off.

“We discussed a lot of issues on how to move the party forward, how to strengthen the party and how to make sure our party remains victorious in all elections. Very soon we will have a convention. That is part of the things we are discussing.”

The PDP had earlier in the week also announced it would hold a non-elective convention in August. The party took the decision after the Supreme Court declared Ahmed Makarfi the authentic leader of the party.